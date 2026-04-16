AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, George Paton, Broncos Draft Plans, Chargers OL, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos don’t pick until No. 62 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about taking high-upside but less-polished players in the second round, GM George Paton said it is going to be difficult for any prospect to gain a starting role on their roster: “With the way our team’s built now, it’s going to be hard to come in and start Day 1.” (Luca Evans)

said it is going to be difficult for any prospect to gain a starting role on their roster: “With the way our team’s built now, it’s going to be hard to come in and start Day 1.” (Luca Evans) Paton said there are “six players” they are eying at No. 62, per Evans.

Paton said it is “unlikely” they will trade into the first round, but it’s a possibility for them to move up in the second: “We certainly could move up in the second.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

The Chargers brought in three offensive linemen so far this offseason, including C Tyler Biadasz , G Cole Strange , and G Kayode Awosika . Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz said they are not done adding to the line: “We’re not done on the offensive line, I can promise you that.” (Kris Rhim)

, G and G . Los Angeles GM said they are not done adding to the line: “We’re not done on the offensive line, I can promise you that.” (Kris Rhim) When asked if there will ever be a point Los Angeles goes on a “crazy spending spree” in free agency, Hortiz responded that he likely won’t overly spend on outside options and believes in building through the draft: “Externally? Probably not. Probably not. I just believe in building through the draft and I believe in paying the players you know. That’s how I was raised.” (Rhim)

Raiders

The Raiders are poised to take Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Las Vegas owner Mark Davis said the team isn’t afraid to draft a quarterback early and have him sit behind a veteran, but reiterated that they need to have the right pieces around him to succeed.

“Yeah, you want a franchise quarterback, but you’ve got to get the other pieces, too,” Davis said, via USA Today. “So, John (Spytek) and Klint (Kubiak) both expressed the fact that they’re not afraid to have the guy sit for a while behind a veteran, if in fact that’s the case. Just to get his feet wet. Get his mind right. Learn the speed of the game. You know, all of that.”