Dexter Lawrence Wants Out Of New York, No Longer Seeking Extension From Giants

According to Paul Schwartz, the situation between the Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence has escalated to the point where a new contract won’t mollify things. Schwartz says Lawrence just wants out of New York.

“Dexter wants to be traded,” a source told Schwartz. “His time with the Giants is over,” a source said in the article via Ryan Dunleavy.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported this morning that Lawrence’s trade request was not just a ploy for money, like some have suggested, and he does actually want out of New York.

Despite Giants GM Joe Schoen projecting optimism earlier this week about “productive” conversations with Lawrence and his reps, things have rapidly deteriorated.

The Giants have Lawrence under contract for two more years and can play hardball. They also have not ruled out a trade, though they’re believed to be seeking at least a first-round pick to part with Lawrence.

We took a look at some potential trade destinations for Lawrence recently.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Lawrence and the Giants as the news becomes available.