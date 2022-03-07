Raiders Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced their 2022 coaching staff under new head coach Josh McDaniels on Monday.

Here’s the rest of the staff:

Patrick Graham – Defensive Coordinator

Chris Ash – Defensive Backs

Matt Feeney – Defensive Quality Control

Frank Okam – Defensive Line

Antonio Pierce – Linebackers

Rob Ryan – Senior Defensive Assistant

Jason Simmons – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Mick Lombardi – Offensive Coordinator

Edgar Bennett – Wide Receivers

Carmen Bricillo – Offensive Line

Cameron Clemmons – Assistant Offensive Line

Bo Hardegree – Quarterbacks

Kennedy Polamalu – Running Backs

Jerry Schuplinski – Senior Offensive Assistant

Mitch Singler – Offensive Quality Control

Tom McMahon – Special Teams Coordinator

Maurice Drayton – Assistant Special Teams

Matt Sheldon – Director of Football Research and Strategy

A.J. Neibel – Head Strength and Conditioning

D’Anthony Batiste – Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Deuce Gruden – Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Rick Slate – Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.

Ryan, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2000 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s worked for a number of teams including the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, and Saints as their defensive coordinators.

After being fired by the Saints in 2015, Ryan joined his brother’s coaching staff with the Bills as their assistant head coach/defense. However, Buffalo elected to fire both Rex and Rob after the 2016 season and he sat out two years.

Washington hired Ryan as their inside linebackers coach for the 2019 season before becoming Baltimore’s linebackers coach in January of last year. Baltimore parted ways with Ryan in January.