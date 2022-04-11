Raiders Announce Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed TE Tashawn Bower to a contract on Monday.

The Raiders also released Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury designation and re-signed ERFA TE Nick Bowers and DB Roderic Teamer.

Teamer, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract this past January only to release him during the summer. He later signed on with the Raiders.

In 2021, Teamer appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles and a pass deflection.