Raiders Announce Six Moves, Place Two On IR

The Raiders announced six roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Brock Bowers and S Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve.

Bowers was dealing with a knee injury, and the Raiders are already out of the playoffs and contending with the Giants for the first overall draft pick.

The team is also signing S Terrell Edmunds and WR Shedrick Jackson to the active roster, as well as signing LS Luke Elkin and OT Joshua Miles to the practice squad.

Bowers, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Bowers appeared in 12 games and caught 64 passes on 86 targets for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.