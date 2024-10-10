Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed DT Matthew Butler to the active roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Raiders signed DT Zachary Carter to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Raiders’ practice squad:

Butler, 25, was a fifth-round pick to the Raiders in 2022 out of Tennessee. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract through 2025. Vegas released him after training camp in 2023 and brought him back to the practice squad.

He eventually was signed to the active roster in January 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after training camp before the 2024 season. The Raiders brought Butler back on the practice squad shortly after.

In 2023, Butler appeared in two games for the Raiders and recorded one total tackle.