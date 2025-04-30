Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed international pathway player DL Laki Tasi to a contract and waived DE David Agoha in a corresponding move.
Tasi was born in Samoa and raised in Brisbane, Australia. He recently played rugby but elected to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway in 2024.
He entered the NFL Academy in Gold Coast, Queensland, and was chosen for the NFL’s IPP program in December 2024. He trained as a defensive lineman at the NFL Asia Pacific Academy before later joining other IPP members at IMG Academy in Florida.
