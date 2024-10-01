Raiders Becoming More Open To Trading WR Davante Adams

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are warming to the idea of trading WR Davante Adams and have started gauging interest in the veteran wideout.

This marks a clear shift in thinking for the team, which has staunchly refused to consider an Adams trade dating back to last season.

However, there are an abundance of reasons why Adams makes sense as a trade candidate, including his age, salary and how attractive an asset he would be for other teams.

Adams is currently week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of practice last Thursday.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.