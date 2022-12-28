Raiders Benching QB Derek Carr

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are benching QB Derek Carr for the remaining two games of this season.

It’s been a rough first year for Carr under HC Josh McDaniels, as he currently leads the NFL with 14 interceptions.

There’s been some speculation that Las Vegas could move on from Carr this offseason and this move seems to make that much more likely. It’s telling that Carr will be a healthy scratch for the rest of the season, per McDaniels.

The Raiders will turn to backup QB Jarrett Stidham as their new starter.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Carr as the news is available.