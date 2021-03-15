Raiders Signing DE Yannick Ngakoue To Two-Year, $26M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing DE Yannick Ngakoue to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Ngakoue is signing a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders.

Ngakoue has obvious ties to Raiders DC Gus Bradley from their time together in Jacksonville.

Ngakoue, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him last year.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.

Ngakoue is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Ngakoue appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and Ravens and recorded 24 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass defense.

