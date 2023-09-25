Raiders Confirm QB Jimmy Garoppolo Is In Concussion Protocol

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels confirmed QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol following last night’s loss to the Steelers, per Paul Gutierrez.

This would threaten Garoppolo’s availability for Week 4 against the Chargers unless he’s able to progress through the protocol this week.

The Raiders have veteran QB Brian Hoyer and fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell on the roster behind Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo has appeared in three games for the Raiders and completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 709 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed 12 times for 19 yards.

