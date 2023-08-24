Raiders Cut OT Brandon Parker From IR With Settlement

The Las Vegas Raiders released OT Brandon Parker from their injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Las Vegas placed him on injured reserve last week.

Parker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract. He signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.