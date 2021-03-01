Raiders Cut Three Players

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve waived LB Ukeme Eligwe and DE Jeremiah Valoaga and released DB D.J. Killings.

All three players opted out of the 2020 season.

Valoaga, 26, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in May of 2017. He was on and off their practice squad before being cut loose coming out of the preseason in 2018.

From there, Valoaga had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the 49ers. The Raiders later claimed him off of waivers in 2109 and brought him back on a one-year exclusive rights deal last year.

In 2019, Valoaga appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded two total tackles, no sacks and a pass defended.

Killings, 25, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida back in 2017. New England elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit, and he was later waived with an injury settlement.

Killins had brief stints with the Eagles, Colts and Packers before signing on with the Raiders in 2019. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve during the preseason, but returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal last year.

During his four-year college career, Killings recorded 99 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 17 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.