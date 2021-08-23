Raiders Cut Three, Sign OT Devery Hamilton, Hosting LB Mark Barron

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinge, and placed P Corliss Waitman on waivers Monday.

They also re-signed OL Devery Hamilton, and according to Field Yates they are hosting LB Mark Barron on a workout.

Douglas, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of last year.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season. He signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders in April.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Barron, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Tampa Bay traded him to the Rams in 2015 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

The Rams ultimately declined to pick up his fifth-year option but re-signed him to a five-year, $45 million contract with $20 million guaranteed in 2016. Barron was owed a $3 million roster bonus last year, but the Rams elected to release him before it was due.

Barron ended up signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers before the 2019 season. Pittsburgh cut him to clear cap space this offseason and he eventually signed on with the Broncos last August.

In 2019, Barron appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 82 tackles, three sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.