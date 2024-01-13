Maxx Crosby Will Reportedly Explore Trade Request If Antonio Pierce Isn’t Retained

According to NFL Media, Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby will explore a trade request if the team does not give Antonio Pierce isn’t retained.

The locker room has clearly been behind Pierce getting the full-time head-coaching job in Las Vegas, which includes WR Davante Adams among the vocal supporters.

The team really responded to Pierce after Josh McDaniels was fired midseason and has given owner Mark Davis plenty to think about this offseason.

There have been reports that Jim Harbaugh or Mike Vrabel could be in the mix for the Raiders’ job, but Pierce can’t be ruled out.

It’s worth mentioning that Pierce is scheduled to interview for the Titans’ head-coaching vacancy, so there could be competition for his services.

As for Crosby, he’s arguably the team’s best player and a trade request would really put the Raiders in a less-than-ideal spot this offseason.

Crosby, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Crosby appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 90 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and two pass defenses.