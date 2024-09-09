Raiders DE Tyree Wilson Suffered Knee Sprain

Ian Rapoport reports that Raiders DE Tyree Wilson suffered a knee sprain during Sunday’s loss.

Rapoport adds that the injury is not believed to be long-term, as Wilson’s knee is structurally sound.

Wilson, 24, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and carried a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in one game for the Raiders and recorded no statistics.

We will have more on Wilson as it becomes available.