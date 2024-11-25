Raiders Designate QB Aidan O’Connell To Return From IR

Per Tashan Reed, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said the team is designating QB Aidan O’Connell to return to practice from injured reserve tomorrow and will participate in practice.

O’Connell was placed on injured reserve due to a broken thumb a little over a month ago and is now ready to return to action.

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, which puts O’Connell in position to once again start for Las Vegas.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 455 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Raiders quarterback situation as the news is available.