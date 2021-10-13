Raiders Designate QB Marcus Mariota To Return From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have designated QB Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, according to Doug Kyed.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Raiders to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Mariota, 27, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

In 2020, Mariota appeared in one game for the Raiders and completed 17 of 28 passing attempts (60.7 percent) for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown.