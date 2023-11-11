Raiders Elevating OT Brandon Parker & WR DJ Turner

The Raiders announced on Saturday that they have elevated OT Brandon Parker and WR DJ Turner from the practice squad.

#Raiders roster moves: – Activated #75 T Brandon Parker and #19 WR DJ Turner from the practice squad. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 11, 2023

Parker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract.

He signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season but was released coming out of the preseason and later joined the practice squad.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.