Raiders Expected To Have Interest In Interviewing Brian Flores

According to Dianna Russini, the Raiders are expected to be interested in interviewing Vikings DC Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

