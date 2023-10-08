Raiders Exploring Trade For Pass Rusher

According to Dianna Russini, the Raiders have been exploring the trade market hoping to add a pass rusher after the release of veteran OLB Chandler Jones.

Russini adds Las Vegas is most interested in making a player-for-player swap rather than giving up draft capital and they’re shopping on a budget.

Jones’ release pushed first-round OLB Tyree Wilson into a bigger role after the Raiders had hoped to treat him more like a developmental prospect, so Las Vegas could use a better short-term complement to OLB Maxx Crosby.

As far as players who could be made available by the Raiders, one name to watch is WR Hunter Renfrow who continues to not have much of a role on offense.

