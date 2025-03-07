Raiders Exploring Trade Market For Quarterback

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options including free agents and potential trades.

Russini adds that this includes the possibility of trading for a current starting quarterback.

The Raiders had real interest in Matthew Stafford before he elected to return to the Rams last week, so it’s not surprising to hear that they’re still going through their options at this point.

There don’t appear to be that many “starting quarterbacks” available for trade. Kirk Cousins is available, but the Falcons have made it clear that he’s a backup.

Derek Carr‘s future in New Orleans was a topic of discussion but it appears as though he’ll be back with the Saints.

The Seahawks have said that they plan to discuss an extension for Geno Smith, but it’s possible that Raiders HC Pete Carroll could have interest in his former quarterback.

Recent rumors have said that Carroll could be reunited with Russell Wilson this offseason. Other free agent options include Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders and their quarterback search as the news is available.