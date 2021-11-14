Raiders Fear FB Alec Ingold Has ACL Tear

Raiders FB Alec Ingold suffered a knee injury and was carted off the field against the Chiefs. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders fear Ingold suffered a torn ACL. The plan is for him to undergo more tests on Monday, but it appears his season is over.

Ingold, 25, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders worth $1.765 million and $10,000 guaranteed. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ingold has appeared in eight games for the Raiders, logging two carries for one yard and nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.