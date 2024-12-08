Raiders Fear QB Aidan O’Connell Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Raiders fear QB Aidan O’Connell suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

It was clear that this was likely a serious injury for O’Connell, who was carted off the field with an aircast on his leg.

The plan is still for O’Connell to undergo more tests on Monday, but they’re clearly preparing for the worst here.

Desmond Ridder replaced O’Connell on Sunday and would likely serve as the team’s starter over the final four weeks of the season.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 795 yards to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions.