Raiders Focused On Hiring General Manager

Vincent Bonsignore, citing sources, writes the sense around the Raiders is they are focused on hiring a general manager ahead of finding its next head coach.

Adam Schefter also reported Las Vegas is finalizing a deal to hire Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek as their next general manager.

This comes after Ben Johnson opted to sign on with the Bears after Las Vegas was making a “big push” to hire him.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Raiders’ vacancy:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Raiders completed their in-person interview with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown. Brown is considered to be a finalist for the Raiders’ job along with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns, and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021 and promoted him to assistant GM in 2023.

He was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs back in 2022.

Brown, 35, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until this past offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.