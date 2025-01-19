Raiders To Make ‘Big Push’ To Hire Ben Johnson As HC In Coming Days

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Raiders are planning to make a “big push” to hire Lions OC Ben Johnson as the team’s next head coach.

Jones explains that Raiders owner Mark Davis is ceding a lot of control over the hiring process to minority owner Tom Brady.

Brady reportedly has interest in Bucs assistant GM John Spytek as the team’s next GM. However, Jones says sources wonder if Brady could be swayed to hiring someone more familiar with Johnson as the team’s next GM.

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark is a name to watch with ties to Johnson.

With the Lions’ season over, Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn are both available to be hired in the coming days, which should ramp up the coaching search quite a bit.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson and the Raiders as the news is available.