Raiders G Denzelle Good Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Field Yates, Raiders G Denzelle Good has agreed to a pay cut.

Good will slash his 2022 base salary from $3.09 million to the veteran minimum of $1.025 million with a chance to earn back $425,000 in incentives.

He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season but did not start camp on the PUP list.

Good, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. The Colts elected to waive Good in December of 2018 and he wound up being claimed by the Raiders.

Good played out the final year of his four-year, $2,332,784 contract with the organization and re-signed on three consecutive extensions with Las Vegas, the final one for two years and $8.4 million.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2020, Good appeared in 15 games as a swing offensive lineman and started 14. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 guard out of 80 players.