Raiders G Denzelle Good Out For Season With Torn ACL

According to Jeremy Fowler, Raiders G Denzelle Good tore his ACL during Monday night’s win against the Ravens and will miss the remainder of the season.

It’s a big blow to Good, who had been coming on as a starter for Las Vegas.

Good, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. The Colts elected to waive Good in December of 2018 and he wound up being claimed by the Raiders.

Good played out the final year of his four-year, $2,332,784 contract with the organization and re-signed on three consecutive extensions with Las Vegas.

In 2020, Good appeared in 15 games as a swing offensive lineman and started 14. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 guard out of 80 players.