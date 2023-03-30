Raiders Have Reportedly Crossed Georgia DT Jalen Carter Off Draft Board

While Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has said that they will do their homework on Georgia DT Jalen Carter, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that Las Vegas has already crossed him off of their draft board.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

A police investigation into a fatal car crash involving Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock concluded that Carter had been racing the car leading up to the accident.

Carter was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tragic accident.

Tafur explains that while Carter’s case and Henry Ruggs‘ DUI that resulted in the death of a young woman are different, they are “too close to home for the Raiders and their fans in the Las Vegas community.”

Carter’s draft stock has been a topic of conversation since the Combine and while he’s considered to be one of the most talented players in this year’s draft class, he could very well fall to the Raiders, who own the No. 7 overall pick or beyond.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections in 35 career games.