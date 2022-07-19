Raiders Hosted Four Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in free agent DB Isiah Brown, DB Jameson Houston and DB Quenton Meeks for tryouts this week.

Las Vegas also hosted WR Isaiah Zuber for a visit on Tuesday and later signed him to a contract.

Meeks, 25, wound up going undrafted out o Stanford back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meeks signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed. He joined the Chargers in 2019 and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract for 2020.

From there, Meeks was on and off the Chargers’ practice squad before returning to the Jaguars. The Titans signed him to a contract last year.

In 2020, Meeks played in two games for the Chargers and four for the Jaguars, but did not record a statistic.