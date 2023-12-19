According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted three players for workouts on Tuesday including QB Anthony Brown, RB Tyreik Mcallister, and WR Reggie Roberson.

Brown, 25, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022.

The Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason and he bounced on and off their practice squad before being cut in September.

In 2022, Brown appeared in two games with one start for the Ravens and completed 22 of 49 pass attempts (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.