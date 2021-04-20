Raiders Hosting CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson On A Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Raiders are hosting free agent CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a visit this week.

Wreh-Wilson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.937 million rookie contract when Tennesee decided to waive him at the start of the 2016 season.

The Falcons first signed Wreh-Wilson soon after and he’s returned to Atlanta each of the past three years on one-year deals.

In 2020, Wreh-Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.