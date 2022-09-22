Raiders Hosting LB Blake Martinez For Visit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are bringing in free agent LB Blake Martinez for a visit on Friday.

Martinez was expected to start for the Giants before he was surprisingly released. He recently met with the Ravens, but left Baltimore without a deal.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.

