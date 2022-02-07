Raiders Interested In Former Giants HC Joe Judge For Special Teams

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have shown interest in hiring former Giants HC Joe Judge as their special teams coordinator.

Fowler adds Judge has some options available to him and is remaining patient for now. He was the ST coordinator with the Patriots before getting the New York job and has a connection with new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels.

Judge, 39, began his coaching career at Mississippi State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He spent three years in that role before being hired by Birmingham-Southern as their linebackers coach for the 2008 season.

From there, Judge was hired as Alabama’s special teams assistant before taking the same position on the Patriots’ staff three years later. Judge worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was in the position until the Giants hired him as head coach in 2020.

In two seasons, Judge had a record of 10-23 (30.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.