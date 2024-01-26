Raiders Interviewed Alex Van Pelt For OC, Meeting With Luke Getsy Friday

The Raiders hosted Alex Van Pelt for an interview and will meet with Luke Getsy on Friday for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Albert Breer.

Van Pelt, 53, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.