Raiders Interviewed Broncos Executive Kelly Kleine Van Calligan For GM Position

The Raiders interviewed Broncos executive Kelly Kleine Van Calligan for their vacant general manager position, according to Tom Pelissero.

The list of candidates being considered for the role includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Former Chargers GM Tom Telesco (Interview)

(Interview) Broncos director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan (Interview)

Kleine began her career as a public relations intern with the Vikings back in 2012. From there, she became a scouting intern with the team in 2013 and eventually was promoted to college scouting director in 2015.

She eventually became the Vikings’ manager of player personnel in 2019 and joined the Broncos in 2021 as the team’s executive director of football operations/special advisor to the general manager.