Raiders Interviewing Dwayne Joseph For GM Job

Mike Jones of USA Today reports that the Raiders are interviewing director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph for their general manager opening.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals scout Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph (Interviewed)

Joseph, 49, played three seasons in the NFL the Chicago Bears. He took his first front office job with Chicago in 1998 as their coordinator of player programs.

From there, Joseph worked for the Dolphins for four years before returning to the Bears as their assistant director of college scouting. He later joined the Eagles as director of pro personnel before the Raiders hired him as their director of pro scouting in 2019.