Raiders Interviewing Interim HC Rich Bisaccia Today

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are interviewing interim HC Rich Bisaccia today for the full-time position.

Here is a list of candidates who are currently expected to interview for the vacant head coaching spot:

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Raiders DC Gus Bradley

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Bisaccia, 61, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden.

Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.

We will have more on the Raiders coaching search as it becomes available.