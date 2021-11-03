Raiders Make Four Moves Including Re-Signing QB Nathan Peterman To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to their practice squad on Wednesday and added LB Marquel Lee to their active roster.

The Raiders also released OL Dan Skipper from their practice squad.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Peterman, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas this past February on a one-year deal. He was released on Tuesday.

He completed 3-5 passes for 25 yards in his one appearance in 2020.

In 2018, Peterman appeared in four games for the Bills and completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 296 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 50 yards and touchdown.