Raiders Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad and released LB Austin Ajiake and LB Isaac Darkangelo.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) DT Matthew Butler TE Cole Fotheringham DB Jaydon Grant RB Sincere McCormick G Netane Muti DE Janarius Robinson C Hroniss Grasu WR Keelan Cole DB Troy Pride DB Cornell Armstrong WR D.J. Turner DB Sam Webb T Jalen McKenzie LB Austin Ajiake LB Isaac Darkangelo T Brandon Parker

Wilkerson, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but waived him, at which point he was claimed by the Colts. He caught on with the Raiders this past May and has bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2021, Wilkerson appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.