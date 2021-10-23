Raiders Make Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they are elevating LB Marquel Lee and TE Matt Bushman this week. The team has also placed TE Nick Bowers on injured reserve.

We have placed TE Nick Bowers on the Reserve/Injured list. We have activated TE Matt Bushman and LB Marquel Lee from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/CpO9tMOR2N — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 23, 2021

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason but was cut loose last month. He re-signed with the Raiders earlier this month before recently being waived.

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.