Raiders Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they’ve signed linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Austin Ajiake to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Darkangelo, 23, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in May but was cut after a couple of weeks. He caught on with the Raiders in training camp but was among their final cuts and signed on with their practice squad. Las Vegas cut him in September, making this his second stint.

During his college career, Darkangelo recorded 78 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery.