Raiders ‘Mildly Concerned’ About Geno Smith?

Raiders QB Geno Smith has struggled thus far with nine interceptions. Regarding whether Las Vegas is concerned about Smith’s start to the season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler classifies things as “mildly concerned” and the team understands Smith must “play better — and soon.”

However, Fowler adds that people within the organization don’t think Smith is a “broken quarterback” and he doesn’t expect the veteran to get benched, at least immediately.

Fowler cites NFL scouts who think Smith is delivering the ball too late and is trying to fit passes into too tight of windows.

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick.

In 2025, Smith has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,176 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 62 yards rushing.