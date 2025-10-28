Raiders More Likely To Trade Jakobi Meyers After Signing Tyler Lockett?

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has been getting interest ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, but opposing teams are unsure whether the Raiders are actually open to moving him.

As of yesterday, the belief was that teams would need to offer at least a Day 2 draft pick for Las Vegas to entertain a trade.

Former Titans WR Tyler Lockett recently reunited with current Raiders HC Pete Carroll after being released by Tennessee. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes the Raiders could be more open to trading Meyers now that they have another familiar receiver in Lockett who could fill his void.

Meyers has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the preseason. Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders were still rebuffing teams when they inquired about Meyers. He requested a trade earlier this year after contract talks between him and the team didn’t result in a new deal.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season. A new team would be responsible for a prorated amount of Meyers’ salary, depending on how many games are left.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes on 43 targets for 329 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Meyers as the news is available.