Raiders Sign Six Draft Picks Including DB Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed second-round rookie DB Treydan Stukes to a rookie contract.

Additionally, the team has signed five other draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Fernando Mendoza QB 2 38 Treydan Stukes S Signed 3 67 Keyron Crawford DE 3 91 Trey Zuhn III C Signed 4 101 Jermod McCoy CB 4 122 Mike Washington Jr. RB Signed 5 150 Dalton Johnson S Signed 5 175 Hezekiah Masses CB Signed 6 195 Malik Benson WR Signed 7 229 Brandon Cleveland DT

Stukes, 24, was a zero-star recruit and walked on to Arizona in 2020. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 and a third-team Associated Press All-American.

The Raiders selected him with the 38th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year contract worth $12,733,900 with a $5,721,016 signing bonus, per Over The Cap.

Throughout his six year career at Arizona, Stukes appeared in 52 games and tallied 206 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, a sack, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions.