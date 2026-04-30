Raiders Sign Six Draft Picks Including DB Treydan Stukes

By
Tony Williams
-

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed second-round rookie DB Treydan Stukes to a rookie contract.

Additionally, the team has signed five other draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 1 Fernando Mendoza QB  
2 38 Treydan Stukes S Signed
3 67 Keyron Crawford DE  
3 91 Trey Zuhn III C Signed
4 101 Jermod McCoy CB  
4 122 Mike Washington Jr. RB Signed
5 150 Dalton Johnson S Signed
5 175 Hezekiah Masses CB Signed
6 195 Malik Benson WR Signed
7 229 Brandon Cleveland DT  

 

Stukes, 24, was a zero-star recruit and walked on to Arizona in 2020. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 and a third-team Associated Press All-American. 

The Raiders selected him with the 38th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year contract worth $12,733,900 with a $5,721,016 signing bonus, per Over The Cap.

Throughout his six year career at Arizona, Stukes appeared in 52 games and tallied 206 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, a sack, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply