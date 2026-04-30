Raiders Sign Six Draft Picks Including DB Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed second-round rookie DB Treydan Stukes to a rookie contract.
Additionally, the team has signed five other draft picks.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|2
|38
|Treydan Stukes
|S
|Signed
|3
|67
|Keyron Crawford
|DE
|3
|91
|Trey Zuhn III
|C
|Signed
|4
|101
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|4
|122
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|5
|150
|Dalton Johnson
|S
|Signed
|5
|175
|Hezekiah Masses
|CB
|Signed
|6
|195
|Malik Benson
|WR
|Signed
|7
|229
|Brandon Cleveland
|DT
Stukes, 24, was a zero-star recruit and walked on to Arizona in 2020. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 and a third-team Associated Press All-American.
The Raiders selected him with the 38th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year contract worth $12,733,900 with a $5,721,016 signing bonus, per Over The Cap.
Throughout his six year career at Arizona, Stukes appeared in 52 games and tallied 206 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, a sack, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions.
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