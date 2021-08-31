Raiders Officially Cut 23 Players

The Las Vegas Raiders officially reduced their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- TE Matt Bushman
- G Lester Cotton Sr.
- DT Matt Dickerson
- WR Keelan Doss
- RB B.J. Emmons
- DE Gerri Green
- RB Garrett Groshek
- T Devery Hamilton
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- Smith, Jaryd Jones
- S Dallin Leavitt
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- OL Jeremiah Poutasi
- RB Trey Ragas
- LB Max Richardson
- DT Niles Scott
- WR Dillon Stoner
- WR DJ Turner
- DE Kendal Vickers
- WR John Brown
- TE Derek Carrier
- S Karl Joseph
- G/T Patrick Omameh
The Raiders also placed CB Nevin Lawson on the suspended list.
Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.
Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.
In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!