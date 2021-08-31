Raiders Officially Cut 23 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Las Vegas Raiders officially reduced their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. 

raiders helmet

The full list of roster cuts includes:

  1. TE Matt Bushman
  2. G Lester Cotton Sr.
  3. DT Matt Dickerson
  4. WR Keelan Doss
  5. RB B.J. Emmons
  6. DE Gerri Green
  7. RB Garrett Groshek
  8. T Devery Hamilton
  9. CB Isaiah Johnson
  10. Smith, Jaryd Jones
  11. S Dallin Leavitt
  12. C Jimmy Morrissey
  13. OL Jeremiah Poutasi
  14. RB Trey Ragas
  15. LB Max Richardson
  16. DT Niles Scott
  17. WR Dillon Stoner
  18. WR DJ Turner
  19. DE Kendal Vickers
  20. WR John Brown
  21. TE Derek Carrier
  22. S Karl Joseph
  23. G/T Patrick Omameh

The Raiders also placed CB Nevin Lawson on the suspended list.

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

 

