Raiders Officially Cut Four Players Including Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve officially cut four players at the start of the 2024 league year including QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders also released QB Brian Hoyer, WR Hunter Renfrow and DT Jerry Tillery.

The expectation has been that Garoppolo was going to be released this offseason and the Raiders have already signed veteran Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O’Connell.

It’s worth mentioning that Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

Garoppolo, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo appeared in seven games for the Raiders and completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.