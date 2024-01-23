Raiders Officially Hire Tom Telesco As New GM

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced they’ve hired former Chargers GM Tom Telesco as their next general manager.

Earlier today, Ian Rapoport reported all signs were pointing toward Las Vegas hiring former Telesco. Previous reports had indicated the Raiders search committee was split between interim GM Champ Kelly and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, making this a bit of a twist.

In the end, Telesco’s experience was the swing factor for owner Mark Davis, who had expressed hesitance about hiring a first-time GM again.

He’ll provide an experienced hand for new HC Antonio Pierce to lean on as they try to make the Raiders successful.

Telesco, 51, began working as an intern for the Bills in 1991 and later got into scouting as a member of the Panthers.

The Colts hired Telesco as an area scout in 1998 and he was eventually promoted to the director of player personnel role in 2005. After several years in Indianapolis, he departed to become the Chargers GM in 2013.

Telesco signed a multi-year extension for the Chargers back in 2018, his third contract with the team since being hired in 2013, before being fired along with HC Brandon Staley after Week 15 of the 2023 season.

In 11 seasons with the Chargers, Telesco led the team to a record of 84-95 in the regular season. The team also made three playoff appearances and finished with a record of 2-3.