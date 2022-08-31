Raiders Officially Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Farley, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was waived a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Farley played out his three-year, $1.62 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 for the 2018 season before re-signing with the Colts as a restricted free agent in 2019.

Indianapolis opted to waive Farley and he signed on with the Jets before the start of the 2020 season. He signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for 2021 and caught on with the Raiders last month.

Las Vegas released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Farley appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.