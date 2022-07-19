Raiders Place DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen & DT Bilal Nichols On PUP List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have placed three players on the PUP list to start training camp, including DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen and DT Bilal Nichols.

We have signed free agent WR Isaiah Zuber. Additionally, we have placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List » https://t.co/CrSG5EQe09 pic.twitter.com/vZkA78y62Q — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 19, 2022

The Raiders also signed WR Isaiah Zuber to the roster.

These players will still count against the 90-man roster while on the PUP list and are eligible to return at any time.

Hankins, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, Hankins appeared in 14 games and recorded 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one pass defense.